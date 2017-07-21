Aviary Bintaro Hotel in Jakarta Appoints Brafely Sahelangi as General Manager

|
The Aviary Bintaro hotel in
Jakarta, Indonesia has appointed Brafely Sahelangi as General Manager.
Brafely started his career with
AccorHotels in the 1990s, learning his trade at the Novotel
Manado.
In recent years, Brafely's career has included
several management roles with Best Western. He has worked as General Manager at Best Western hotels in
Semarang, Jakarta and Batam, and also served as Managing Director
of 7 Star Hotel Management, Best Western’s Indonesian partner.
Aswin Sumampau, Aviary Bintaro’s CEO, said, “Brafely is a highly
respected general manager with a proven ability to drive success.
His vast knowledge of hotel operations, combined with his passion
and leadership, will be huge assets to our pioneering property. I
have no doubt that having Brafely at the helm will allow Aviary Bintaro to spread its wings and ascend to the next level.”
Aviary Bintaro opened in May 2017 becoming the first in a planned
series of hotels under the Aviary brand. Nestled in a
green enclave of Jakarta, the eco-inspired hotel was designed and
built using environmentally-friendly practices, harnessing
recycled materials and farmed timber.
Brafely (pictured) said, “Aviary Bintaro is a one of the
most exciting projects I have been involved with. With its
environmentally-friendly focus, unique avian concept and mix of
accommodation types - including hotel rooms and serviced
apartments - this hotel represents a new era of Indonesian
hospitality. I look forward to leading the Aviary Bintaro and
introducing more guests to this one-of-a-kind hotel.”
