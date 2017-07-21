Aviary Bintaro Hotel in Jakarta Appoints Brafely Sahelangi as General Manager

The Aviary Bintaro hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia has appointed Brafely Sahelangi as General Manager.

Brafely started his career with AccorHotels in the 1990s, learning his trade at the Novotel Manado.

In recent years, Brafely's career has included several management roles with Best Western. He has worked as General Manager at Best Western hotels in Semarang, Jakarta and Batam, and also served as Managing Director of 7 Star Hotel Management, Best Western’s Indonesian partner.

Aswin Sumampau, Aviary Bintaro’s CEO, said, “Brafely is a highly respected general manager with a proven ability to drive success. His vast knowledge of hotel operations, combined with his passion and leadership, will be huge assets to our pioneering property. I have no doubt that having Brafely at the helm will allow Aviary Bintaro to spread its wings and ascend to the next level.”

Aviary Bintaro opened in May 2017 becoming the first in a planned series of hotels under the Aviary brand. Nestled in a green enclave of Jakarta, the eco-inspired hotel was designed and built using environmentally-friendly practices, harnessing recycled materials and farmed timber.

Brafely (pictured) said, “Aviary Bintaro is a one of the most exciting projects I have been involved with. With its environmentally-friendly focus, unique avian concept and mix of accommodation types - including hotel rooms and serviced apartments - this hotel represents a new era of Indonesian hospitality. I look forward to leading the Aviary Bintaro and introducing more guests to this one-of-a-kind hotel.”



