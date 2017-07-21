Airbus H215 Wraps Up Two-Week Demo Tour of China

|
The H215 has wrapped up a two-week demo tour
of China.
The heavy twin is the latest member of the
Super Puma helicopter family and is known for its multi-mission and
long-range capabilities.
The demo tour included flights in Zhuhai,
Shenzhen and Lijiang, covering more than 2,000 km across China.
The tour kicked off with a first stop on
3 July in Zhuhai, on the southern coast of China. On 5 July the
H215 touched down for its second stop in Shenzen to demonstrate
for 100 customers its versatility and performance. For the final stop, some 200 customers and
journalists gathered in the ancient town of Linjiang in south-west
China to witness the H215 in flight and attend a customer
symposium.
During the tour, the H215 demonstrated its
capabilities for firefighting, power line missions, law
enforcement, and passenger transportation.
