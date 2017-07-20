Hotels in U.S. Report June 2017 Increase in ADR, OR and RevPAR

|
According to data compiled by STR, the U.S.
hotel industry reported positive results in the three key
performance metrics during June 2017.
In a year-on-year comparison with June
2016, the industry reported an increase in Occupancy
of 0.7% to 73.4%, ADR rose 2.1% to US$129.12, and RevPAR was up
2.8% to US$94.73.
“The industry sold more room nights than any
other June on record and achieved a record occupancy level for the
month,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior VP for lodging insights. “Once again we were a bit surprised by the strength in
room demand. Transient occupancy (bookings of less than 10 rooms)
increased 1.4%, while group occupancy (bookings of 10 or more
rooms) was actually down 2.1%. So the current demand environment
is driven by individual travelers, be they domestic or foreign
summer travelers. As long as unemployment numbers remain low, and
modest but healthy economic growth remains the norm, the hotel
industry will continue to benefit.”
Two
Top 25 Markets posted double-digit growth in RevPAR for the month:
Orlando, Florida (+11.5% to US$91.39), and Norfolk/Virginia Beach,
Virginia (+10.7% to US$92.67).
Seattle, Washington, posted
the largest growth in ADR (+7.8% to US$192.22).
Norfolk/Virginia Beach reported the largest increase in occupancy
(+6.9% to 77.1%).
San Francisco/San Mateo, California,
experienced the largest RevPAR decrease (-12.6% to US$197.97), due
primarily to the steepest decline in ADR (-9.6% to US$225.58).
Houston, Texas, reported the largest drop in occupancy (-6.2%
to 61.4%) and the only other double-digit decrease in RevPAR
(-10.8% to US$60.22).
See other recent
news regarding:
STR,
ADR,
RevPAR.