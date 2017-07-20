Dusit Appoints Prateek Kumar as Regional Vice President – EMEA

|
Dusit has appointed Mr Prateek Kumar as Regional
Vice President – EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa).
For the past two years Mr Kumar was Area General
Manager in charge of Dusit’s operations in Dubai. In his new role,
he will continue to serve as General Manager of Dusit Thani Dubai
while also linking with the company’s head office in Bangkok to
supervise operating and pre-opening properties in the EMEA region.
Prior to joining Dusit
International as General Manager of
Dusit Thani Manila in 2008, he
was responsible for the successful pre-opening of Ascott Raffles
Place, a luxury all-suite hotel set in the heart of Singapore’s
financial cityscape. He has also worked for Raffles Hotels &
Resorts, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, and Renaissance Hotels.
“In line with our strategy for sustainable and profitable
growth, which includes balancing our portfolio of hotels to have
half of our operations outside of Thailand by 2022, we are
committed to increasing our resources to facilitate our expansion
in the EMEA region,” said Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating
Officer of Dusit International. “Mr Kumar has a proven ability to
create strategic approaches, drive revenue growth, set best
operational standards, and deliver results, so we are confident he
will help establish a strong presence for our brands in the
region.”
Mr Kumar has a Bachelor’s Degree in Hotel
Management from Griffith University in Australia.
