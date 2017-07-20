Taiwan’s Mandarin Airlines Orders 6 ATR 72-600s

Mandarin Airlines, a regional subsidiary of Taiwan’s flag carrier China Airlines, has ordered six ATR 72-600s, valued at around US$ 160 million at list prices.

The 70-seat aircraft will operate within Taiwan’s domestic network.

Besides the contract signing, ATR will also provide engineering and technical support to China Airlines and its subsidiaries to set-up in-house capabilities for ATR heavy maintenance, up to C-checks.

Christian Scherer, Chief Executive Officer of ATR, said, “We are honored by the decision of China Airlines and Mandarin Airlines, who have conducted a very thorough and comprehensive evaluation of alternatives for their regional network in Taiwan. The outcome proves once again that when assessed competitively, the ATR 72-600 logically prevails in the eyes of the most discerning airlines. We look forward to our partnership with Mandarin, and to supporting a stellar operation.”

ATR 72-600

Passenger capacity: 68-78 seats

Engines: Pratt & Whitney 127M

Maximum power at take-off: 2,750 horse power per engine

Maximum weight at take-off: 23,000 Kg

Maximum load: 7,500 Kg

Maximum range with full passenger load: 900 nautical miles (1,665 Km)



