Taiwan’s Mandarin Airlines Orders 6 ATR 72-600s

|
Mandarin Airlines, a regional
subsidiary of Taiwan’s flag carrier China Airlines, has ordered six ATR 72-600s, valued at
around US$
160 million at list prices.
The 70-seat aircraft will operate within
Taiwan’s domestic network.
Besides the contract signing, ATR will also provide
engineering and technical support to China Airlines and its
subsidiaries to set-up in-house capabilities for ATR heavy
maintenance, up to C-checks.
Christian Scherer, Chief Executive Officer of ATR,
said, “We
are honored by the decision of China Airlines and Mandarin
Airlines, who have conducted a very thorough and comprehensive
evaluation of alternatives for their regional network in Taiwan.
The outcome proves once again that when assessed competitively,
the ATR 72-600 logically prevails in the eyes of the most
discerning airlines. We look forward to our partnership with
Mandarin, and to supporting a stellar operation.”
ATR 72-600
Passenger capacity: 68-78 seats
Engines: Pratt
& Whitney 127M
Maximum power at take-off: 2,750 horse power per
engine
Maximum weight at take-off: 23,000 Kg
Maximum load:
7,500 Kg
Maximum range with full passenger load: 900 nautical
miles (1,665 Km)
