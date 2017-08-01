Delta Appoints Eric Anderson as Director Cargo Sales - Asia Pacific

|
Delta Air Lines Cargo has appointed
Eric Anderson as Director, Cargo Sales for the Asia Pacific
region, a role previously held by Eric Wilson, who was recently
promoted to Managing Director, Global Cargo Sales.
Effective 1 August 2017, Eric, who will be based
in Tokyo, will lead the Cargo Sales team across
Asia Pacific.
“Eric’s well rounded commercial background, strategic focus and
strong leadership skills will continue the Asia team’s success in delivering strong results,” said Eric Wilson, Delta’s Managing
Director, Global Cargo Sales. “He joins the team at an exciting
time, with the introduction of the A350 aircraft to our
Asia Pacific network this year, which provides extensive cargo
opportunities, as well as the implementation of a range of
differentiated products and services in the region including the
new CEIV Pharma certification.”
Eric joins Cargo
from the network planning team where he was responsible for
developing and managing Delta’s Pacific and Latin
American/Caribbean networks. Notably, Eric was a member of the
team that led to the historic Joint Venture agreement with Korean
Air earlier this year.
Eric began his career at Delta in
2007 and has held positions in various commercial lines of
business. He previously worked in Tokyo leading the transformation
of Delta’s inventory management and pricing strategy with passenger sales.
See other recent
news regarding:
Delta,
Cargo,
Freight,
Director,
Tokyo,
Japan.