Delta Appoints Eric Anderson as Director Cargo Sales - Asia Pacific

Delta Air Lines Cargo has appointed Eric Anderson as Director, Cargo Sales for the Asia Pacific region, a role previously held by Eric Wilson, who was recently promoted to Managing Director, Global Cargo Sales.

Effective 1 August 2017, Eric, who will be based in Tokyo, will lead the Cargo Sales team across Asia Pacific.

“Eric’s well rounded commercial background, strategic focus and strong leadership skills will continue the Asia team’s success in delivering strong results,” said Eric Wilson, Delta’s Managing Director, Global Cargo Sales. “He joins the team at an exciting time, with the introduction of the A350 aircraft to our Asia Pacific network this year, which provides extensive cargo opportunities, as well as the implementation of a range of differentiated products and services in the region including the new CEIV Pharma certification.”

Eric joins Cargo from the network planning team where he was responsible for developing and managing Delta’s Pacific and Latin American/Caribbean networks. Notably, Eric was a member of the team that led to the historic Joint Venture agreement with Korean Air earlier this year.

Eric began his career at Delta in 2007 and has held positions in various commercial lines of business. He previously worked in Tokyo leading the transformation of Delta’s inventory management and pricing strategy with passenger sales.



