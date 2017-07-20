Delta to Launch Atlanta - Shanghai Flights

|
Delta Air Lines has unveiled plans to launch
flights between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
and Shanghai Pudong International Airport, starting July 2018.
The new Atlanta flight will be Delta’s fourth
U.S. gateway to Shanghai, complementing existing flights from
Detroit, Seattle and Los Angeles.
The flight will provide convenient
one-stop access to more than 150 destinations in the U.S. and
Latin America from Shanghai. In addition, the flight will also
provide access to more than 50 destinations in China with
Delta’s codeshare partner China Eastern.
“Strong demand for
Delta service across the Pacific and to China nonstop from the
U.S. as well as our China Eastern partnership make this route
compelling for both business and leisure travelers,” said Ed
Bastian, Delta’s Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to
connecting Delta’s hometown and China Eastern’s home with this
route, while offering our customers innovative products,
thoughtful in-flight service and leading operational reliability.”
The
new flight adds to Delta’s existing service to Seoul and
Tokyo, providing Atlanta with non-stop service to three of the
largest markets in Asia and convenient one-stop access to more
than 75 destinations in Asia with partners China Eastern and
Korean Air.
“Both global connectivity and maintaining a
strong relationship with China are extremely vital to Georgia’s
economic landscape,” said Georgia Gov., Nathan Deal. “This nonstop
flight will not only serve our tourism industry by shortening the
international travel time, but will bolster our business community
as well. The flight will help shorten supply chains for our
companies and give them a daily link to China for time-sensitive
distribution. I appreciate Delta Air Lines for all of its hard
work in making sure that Georgia remains a leader in the global
marketplace.”
Delta will operate the Shanghai
route with 291-seat Boeing 777-200LR aircraft featuring 37
lie-flat seats with direct aisle access in Delta One, 36 seats in
Delta Comfort+ and 218 seats in the Main Cabin.
Every seat has Wi-Fi, a personal,
in-flight seatback entertainment screen as well as power ports.
Complimentary meals, including locally sourced Chinese meals, and
beverages will also be provided in all cabins.
Additionally, in
the Delta One cabin, customers will enjoy Westin Heavenly
In-Flight Bedding, noise-canceling LSTN headphones, TUMI amenity
kits featuring Kiehl’s Since 1851 premium skincare and in-flight
loungewear.
The Delta One suite and Delta Premium Select
will progressively roll out on Delta’s Boeing 777 fleet beginning
in late 2018.
