Thu, 20 July 2017
Delta to Launch Atlanta - Shanghai Flights

Delta Air Lines has unveiled plans to launch flights between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport, starting July 2018.

The new Atlanta flight will be Delta’s fourth U.S. gateway to Shanghai, complementing existing flights from Detroit, Seattle and Los Angeles.

 The flight will provide convenient one-stop access to more than 150 destinations in the U.S. and Latin America from Shanghai. In addition, the flight will also provide access to more than 50 destinations in China with Delta’s codeshare partner China Eastern.

“Strong demand for Delta service across the Pacific and to China nonstop from the U.S. as well as our China Eastern partnership make this route compelling for both business and leisure travelers,” said Ed Bastian, Delta’s Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to connecting Delta’s hometown and China Eastern’s home with this route, while offering our customers innovative products, thoughtful in-flight service and leading operational reliability.”

Delta Boeing 777

The new flight adds to  Delta’s existing service to Seoul and Tokyo, providing Atlanta with non-stop service to three of the largest markets in Asia and convenient one-stop access to more than 75 destinations in Asia with partners China Eastern and Korean Air.

“Both global connectivity and maintaining a strong relationship with China are extremely vital to Georgia’s economic landscape,” said Georgia Gov., Nathan Deal. “This nonstop flight will not only serve our tourism industry by shortening the international travel time, but will bolster our business community as well. The flight will help shorten supply chains for our companies and give them a daily link to China for time-sensitive distribution. I appreciate Delta Air Lines for all of its hard work in making sure that Georgia remains a leader in the global marketplace.”

Delta will operate the Shanghai route with 291-seat Boeing 777-200LR aircraft featuring 37 lie-flat seats with direct aisle access in Delta One, 36 seats in Delta Comfort+ and 218 seats in the Main Cabin.

 Every seat has Wi-Fi, a personal, in-flight seatback entertainment screen as well as power ports. Complimentary meals, including locally sourced Chinese meals, and beverages will also be provided in all cabins.

 Additionally, in the Delta One cabin, customers will enjoy Westin Heavenly In-Flight Bedding, noise-canceling LSTN headphones, TUMI amenity kits featuring Kiehl’s Since 1851 premium skincare and in-flight loungewear.

The Delta One suite and Delta Premium Select will progressively roll out on Delta’s Boeing 777 fleet beginning in late 2018.

