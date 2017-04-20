Mövenpick Signs Third Hotel in Pakistan

|
Mövenpick has finalised an agreement to operate its
third property in Pakistan.
The Swiss hospitality firm has
signed a deal with the Orient Group of Companies to manage the
310-key Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Lahore, part of a new
mixed-used development the government has earmarked as the city’s
new commercial hub.
Set to be one of the tallest
buildings in Pakistan when it opens in 2021, the property will be
the focal point of the high-profile Finance and Trade Centre
project in Johar Town, an up-and-coming district earmarked for
significant development.
The hotel will also be close to
the Lahore International Expo Centre, the Bank Square financial
precinct and several corporate and government offices, as well as
new and upcoming theme parks and shopping malls.
“Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Lahore will be perfectly positioned
to capitalise on the significant resident and visiting population
this new commercial hub will attract,” said Mian Ahmad Fazal,
Executive Director of Orient Group of Companies. “We are
pleased to be able to support the government’s ambitions for
infrastructure development and look forward to Mövenpick Hotels &
Resorts setting new hospitality standards in Lahore, as it has in
other key cities across the region.”
Known as the ‘city of
gardens’, Lahore is the Punjab province’s capital and its
commercial and banking centre.
The Finance and Trade
Centre development, which aims to grow the city’s prominence as a
regional financial hub, comes as Pakistan ploughs significant
investment into developments designed to transform the country’s
economic landscape.
Located at the heart of this new project,
Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Lahore will feature 260 rooms and 50
serviced apartments, five restaurants and lounges,
1,500 square metres of meeting and event space - including a large
ballroom, a 700-square-metre spa and fitness area as well as a kids’
club and business centre.
Mövenpick already operates the
407-room Mövenpick Hotel Karachi and is scheduled to open the
361-key Mövenpick Hotel Centaurus Islamabad in 2018.
“Signing our third property in Pakistan marks yet another
milestone in our expansion strategy, which focuses on operating
properties in key gateway cities across the Middle East and Asia
regions,” said Andrew Langdon, Chief Development Officer, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts. “Pakistan is undergoing rapid
development and we are actively seeking opportunities to further
expand our footprint in a country that offers strong growth
potential.”
