TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 20 April 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Mövenpick Signs Third Hotel in Pakistan

Mövenpick has finalised an agreement to operate its third property in Pakistan.

The Swiss hospitality firm has signed a deal with the Orient Group of Companies to manage the 310-key Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Lahore, part of a new mixed-used development the government has earmarked as the city’s new commercial hub.

Set to be one of the tallest buildings in Pakistan when it opens in 2021, the property will be the focal point of the high-profile Finance and Trade Centre project in Johar Town, an up-and-coming district earmarked for significant development.

The hotel will also be close to the Lahore International Expo Centre, the Bank Square financial precinct and several corporate and government offices, as well as new and upcoming theme parks and shopping malls.

“Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Lahore will be perfectly positioned to capitalise on the significant resident and visiting population this new commercial hub will attract,” said Mian Ahmad Fazal, Executive Director of Orient Group of Companies. “We are pleased to be able to support the government’s ambitions for infrastructure development and look forward to Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts setting new hospitality standards in Lahore, as it has in other key cities across the region.”

From left to right, front row: Andreas Mattmuller – COO Middle East and Africa Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts, Mian Ahmad Fazal - Executive Director of Orient Group of Companies, Olivier Chavy – CEO and President Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts. Back row: David Weir – Senior Legal Counsel Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts, Amir Lababedi - Vice President Development Middle East & Africa Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts, Andrew Langdon – Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President Asia Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts

Known as the ‘city of gardens’, Lahore is the Punjab province’s capital and its commercial and banking centre.

The Finance and Trade Centre development, which aims to grow the city’s prominence as a regional financial hub, comes as Pakistan ploughs significant investment into developments designed to transform the country’s economic landscape.

Located at the heart of this new project, Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Lahore will feature 260 rooms and 50 serviced apartments, five restaurants and lounges, 1,500 square metres of meeting and event space - including a large ballroom, a 700-square-metre spa and fitness area as well as a kids’ club and business centre.

Mövenpick already operates the 407-room Mövenpick Hotel Karachi and is scheduled to open the 361-key Mövenpick Hotel Centaurus Islamabad in 2018.

“Signing our third property in Pakistan marks yet another milestone in our expansion strategy, which focuses on operating properties in key gateway cities across the Middle East and Asia regions,” said Andrew Langdon, Chief Development Officer, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts. “Pakistan is undergoing rapid development and we are actively seeking opportunities to further expand our footprint in a country that offers strong growth potential.”

See other recent news regarding: Movenpick, Lahore, Pakistan.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com