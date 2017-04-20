TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 20 April 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Phoenix Hotels Report Highest Revenue Boost During NCAA Final Four

According to data and analysis from STR, the hotel industry in Phoenix, Arizona, saw a US$25.9 million revenue increase during NCAA Final Four Weekend.

That spike in rooms revenue topped the increases seen by each of the previous five NCAA Final Four host markets.

For the purpose of its analysis, STR compared the Friday through Monday of the past six championship weekends with the baseline average of every other weekend in the host market for the prior year.

On average, the previous five Final Four host markets saw a revenue increase of US$19.5 million during the four-day period, or an average of US$4.9 million per day.

The rooms revenue increase in Phoenix was the highest of any of the host markets included in the analysis with an average per day of US$6.5 million.

Royal Palms Resort & Spa is one of the very best hotels in Phoeniz, Arizona

In absolute values, Phoenix reported more than US$45 million in rooms revenue during the Final Four. That ranked second to Forth Worth/Arlington/Dallas, Texas, with almost US$47 million in 2014.

Hotel demand for the weekend in Phoenix rose 31% using the same comparison. That was below the average of the previous five hosts (37%) and well below the highest demand increase of any of the host markets (New Orleans: 45% in 2012).

Phoenix’s occupancy rose 29% to 83.9% over the four-day period, while ADR was up 76% to US$212.08. As a result, RevPAR jumped 127% to US$177.90. The RevPAR increase ranked third among previous NCAA Final Four hosts after Indianapolis (+203%) and New Orleans (+161%).

See other recent news regarding:: STR, ADR, RevPAR, Phoenix, Arizona.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com