TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 20 April 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Dusit Signs First Hotel in Bangladesh

Dusit has signed a long-term arrangement with a subsidiary of Lakeshore Hotels Limited for its first property in Bangladesh.

 As the capital and largest city of Bangladesh, one of the fastest growing economies in the world, Dhaka is home to thousands of businesses and has one of the largest concentrations of multinational companies in South Asia.

Located in the north of the city, only five minutes by car from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the DusitPrincess Dhaka will open under Dusit’s newly developed franchising model.

The hotel will comprise 80 guest rooms and 10 suites set over 13 floors.

Facilities will include an all-day-dining restaurant, a Grab ‘n’ Go outlet, a meeting room, and recreational amenities such as a rooftop swimming pool.

Rendering of DusitPrincess Dhaka

Mr Kazi Tareq Shams, Managing Director of Lakeshore Hotels Limited, said, “We have been in this industry for over 15 years now and already operate two successful upper-midscale hotels in Dhaka under the Lakeshore name, so we know this market well. Our capacity to supervise hotel operations has grown significantly in recent years and we are pleased Dusit has recognized those capacities on our side. To operate our upcoming hotel under the renowned DusitPrincess brand is a real honour, and we have every confidence it will be a resounding success.”

Dusit International currently operates 29 properties in key destinations around the globe with a further 51 projects already confirmed to open within the next three years. Alongside DusitPrincess, other brands in the company’s international portfolio include Dusit Thani, dusitD2, and Dusit Devarana.

“DusitPrincess Dhaka presents us with a fantastic opportunity to showcase our new franchise model in a robust hotel market,” said Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer of Dusit International. “Dynamic partnerships such as this are vital to Dusit’s sustainable and profitable growth worldwide, and we are delighted that Lakeshore Hotels Limited will be flying the flag for our distinctive brand of gracious hospitality in this fast-growing, vibrant economy.”

DusitPrincess Dhaka is slated to open at the end of 2017.

See other recent news regarding: Dusit, Bangladesh, Dhaka.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com