Dusit Signs First Hotel in Bangladesh

Dusit has signed a long-term arrangement with a
subsidiary of Lakeshore Hotels Limited for its first property in
Bangladesh.
As the capital and largest city of Bangladesh,
one of the fastest growing economies in the world, Dhaka is home
to thousands of businesses and has one of the largest
concentrations of multinational companies in South Asia.
Located in the north of the city, only five
minutes by car from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the
DusitPrincess Dhaka will open under Dusit’s newly developed
franchising model.
The hotel will comprise 80 guest rooms and 10
suites set over 13 floors.
Facilities will include an
all-day-dining restaurant, a Grab ‘n’ Go outlet, a meeting room,
and recreational amenities such as a rooftop swimming pool.
Mr Kazi Tareq Shams, Managing Director of Lakeshore Hotels
Limited, said, “We have been in this industry for over 15 years
now and already operate two successful upper-midscale hotels in
Dhaka under the Lakeshore name, so we know this market well. Our
capacity to supervise hotel operations has grown significantly in
recent years and we are pleased Dusit has recognized those
capacities on our side. To operate our upcoming hotel under the
renowned DusitPrincess brand is a real honour, and we have every
confidence it will be a resounding success.”
Dusit
International currently operates 29 properties in key destinations
around the globe with a further 51 projects already confirmed to
open within the next three years. Alongside DusitPrincess, other
brands in the company’s international portfolio include Dusit Thani, dusitD2, and Dusit Devarana.
“DusitPrincess
Dhaka presents us with a fantastic opportunity to showcase our new
franchise model in a robust hotel market,” said Mr Lim Boon Kwee,
Chief Operating Officer of Dusit International. “Dynamic
partnerships such as this are vital to Dusit’s sustainable and
profitable growth worldwide, and we are delighted that Lakeshore
Hotels Limited will be flying the flag for our distinctive brand of gracious hospitality in this fast-growing, vibrant economy.”
DusitPrincess Dhaka is
slated to open at the end of 2017.
