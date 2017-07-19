Turkish Airlines Launches Flights to Phuket, Thailand

Turkish Airlines has launched non-stop flights to Phuket, Thailand.

The airline will operate the route to Phuket, one of the most popular beach destinations in the world, four times per week.

Deputy Chairman and CEO of Turkish Airlines Mr. Bilal Eksi, said, "Turkish Airlines is excited to be bringing more value and connectivity to its passengers through its ever expanding network. As an award-winning airline that invites people to explore the beauties of our world, it was a natural choice for us to decide on Phuket as our next destination."

To celebrate the launch, Turkish Airlines is offering introductory round trip fares from Istanbul to Phuket from US$569 (including taxes and fees).



