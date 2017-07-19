Turkish Airlines Launches Flights to Phuket,
Thailand
Turkish Airlines has launched non-stop flights
to Phuket, Thailand.
The airline will operate the route to
Phuket, one of the most popular beach destinations in the world,
four times per week.
Deputy Chairman and CEO of Turkish Airlines Mr. Bilal Eksi,
said, "Turkish Airlines is excited to
be bringing more value and connectivity to its passengers through
its ever expanding network. As an award-winning airline that
invites people to explore the beauties of our world, it was a
natural choice for us to decide on Phuket as our next
destination."
To celebrate the launch, Turkish Airlines is
offering introductory round trip fares
from Istanbul to Phuket from US$569
(including taxes and fees).