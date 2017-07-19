Mantra Opens Sydney Airport Hotel

The 136-room Mantra Hotel at Sydney Airport was officially opened today (19 July) by New South Wales Minister for Tourism and Major Events, the Honourable Adam Marshall MP.

The eight-storey building is Sydney’s third on-airport hotel.

Sydney Airport Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kerrie Mather said the opening of the new hotel so close to terminals would further improve the customer experience for airport visitors.

“We’re delighted to celebrate the opening of this fantastic hotel, providing even more value and choice for our customers – whether they want a convenient place to stay close to the airport or an easy commute to the CBD,” said Ms Mather. “Mantra Hotel at Sydney Airport helps meet the need for additional hotel accommodation as we continue to experience strong passenger growth.”

The new-build hotel features 136 studio rooms, with many overlooking Sydney Airport’s runways, an integrated reception and lobby, express check-out, internet kiosk and relaxed dining.

Mantra Hotel at Sydney Airport is located at 3 Ross Smith Avenue, just a short distance from Sydney Airport’s T2 and T3 domestic terminals.

To celebrate the opening, the hotel is offering a special rate of A$159 per night in a Studio King room including 1GB of internet access daily, a welcome drink voucher on arrival and room upgrade (subject to availability). Terms and conditions apply.



