Mantra Opens Sydney Airport Hotel

|
The 136-room Mantra Hotel at Sydney Airport was
officially opened today (19 July) by New South Wales Minister for
Tourism and Major Events, the Honourable Adam Marshall MP.
The eight-storey building is
Sydney’s third on-airport hotel.
Sydney Airport
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kerrie Mather said
the opening of the new hotel so close to terminals would further
improve the customer experience for airport visitors.
“We’re delighted to celebrate the opening of this fantastic
hotel, providing even more value and choice for our customers –
whether they want a convenient place to stay close to the airport
or an easy commute to the CBD,” said Ms Mather.
“Mantra Hotel at Sydney Airport helps meet the need for additional
hotel accommodation as we continue to experience strong passenger
growth.”
The new-build hotel features 136 studio rooms,
with many overlooking Sydney Airport’s runways, an integrated
reception and lobby, express check-out, internet kiosk and relaxed
dining.
Mantra Hotel at
Sydney Airport is located at 3 Ross Smith Avenue, just a short
distance from Sydney Airport’s T2 and T3 domestic terminals.
To celebrate the opening, the hotel is offering
a special rate of A$159 per night in a
Studio King room including 1GB of internet access daily, a welcome
drink voucher on arrival and room upgrade (subject to
availability). Terms and conditions apply.
See other recent
news regarding:
Mantra,
Sydney,
Airport Hotel.