IHG Opens Largest Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Americas

InterContinental Hotels Group has opened the 44-storey, 596-room Holiday Inn Express Waikiki hotel, the largest Holiday Inn Express property in the Americas region.

Located just three blocks from Waikiki Beach, two blocks from Luxury Row shopping and four blocks from the Hawaii Convention Center, the hotel is well-suited for both business and leisure travelers visiting Waikiki.

The hotel features the brand's newest design solution which includes ample access to outlets and charging ports and more community workspaces for travelers looking to get work done outside of their guest room.

Additionally, the Holiday Inn Express Waikiki hotel features 4,700 square feet of flexible space with nearly 1,500 square feet of outdoor seating, and a fifth floor Sky Deck with games like giant chess, 9-hole mini golf, a video game room, shuffleboard, foosball and ping pong.

For travelers looking to relax and enjoy Waikiki, the property has an outdoor pool, sun deck and cabanas as well as a 24-hour fitness center.

Jernell Mendonca, General Manager, Holiday Inn Express Waikiki said, “With our convenient location, we are confident that the Holiday Inn Express Waikiki hotel will provide guests with unmatched comfort and resort-like amenities at a great value. We look forward to serving our guests with the hospitality they expect while visiting Hawaii.”

The hotel is located at 2058 Kuhio Avenue.



