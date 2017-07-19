IHG Opens Largest Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Americas

|
InterContinental Hotels Group has opened
the 44-storey, 596-room Holiday Inn Express Waikiki hotel, the largest
Holiday Inn Express property in the Americas region.
Located just three blocks from Waikiki Beach, two blocks from
Luxury Row shopping and four blocks from the Hawaii Convention
Center, the hotel is well-suited for both business and leisure
travelers visiting Waikiki.
The hotel features
the brand's newest design solution which includes ample access to outlets and charging ports and more
community workspaces for travelers looking to get work done
outside of their guest room.
Additionally, the Holiday Inn Express
Waikiki hotel features 4,700 square feet of flexible space with
nearly 1,500 square feet of outdoor seating, and a fifth
floor Sky Deck with games like giant chess, 9-hole mini golf, a
video game room, shuffleboard, foosball and ping pong.
For
travelers looking to relax and enjoy Waikiki, the property has an
outdoor pool, sun deck and cabanas as well as a 24-hour fitness center.
Jernell Mendonca, General Manager, Holiday Inn
Express Waikiki said, “With our convenient location, we are
confident that the Holiday Inn Express Waikiki hotel will provide
guests with unmatched comfort and resort-like amenities at a great
value. We look forward to serving our guests with the hospitality
they expect while visiting Hawaii.”
The hotel is located at 2058 Kuhio Avenue.
