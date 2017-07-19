Dorsett Singapore Appoints Wendy Ho as Director of Sales

|
Dorsett Singapore has
appointed Wendy Ho as Director of Sales, and
Jasmine Gan as Assistant Director of Sales.
With more than 15 years of industry
experience, Wendy (pictured) joins Dorsett Singapore with extensive
experience in corporate sales having worked for other reputable
hotels in the country.
Wendy was
most recently with Parkroyal on Beach Road Singapore in a similar
capacity for the past three years, heading not only room sales but
the catering sales as well.
Assisting
Wendy in her role is the newly appointed Assistant Director of
Sales, Jasmine Gan will have primary focus on the leisure
portfolio.
Jasmine was most recently with Four Points by Sheraton
Hotel in Singapore in a similar capacity.
Her past portfolio in the
leisure and MICE markets includes stints with Park Hotels Group
(opening team) and M Hotel where she was awarded the ‘Best Sales
Person Achievement Conqueror Award for 2008’.
Jasmine has also
worked in various travel agencies in Singapore and spent two years
working in Shanghai.
