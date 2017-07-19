Dorsett Singapore Appoints Wendy Ho as Director of Sales

Dorsett Singapore has appointed Wendy Ho as Director of Sales, and Jasmine Gan as Assistant Director of Sales.

With more than 15 years of industry experience, Wendy (pictured) joins Dorsett Singapore with extensive experience in corporate sales having worked for other reputable hotels in the country.

Wendy was most recently with Parkroyal on Beach Road Singapore in a similar capacity for the past three years, heading not only room sales but the catering sales as well.

Assisting Wendy in her role is the newly appointed Assistant Director of Sales, Jasmine Gan will have primary focus on the leisure portfolio.

Jasmine was most recently with Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Singapore in a similar capacity.

Her past portfolio in the leisure and MICE markets includes stints with Park Hotels Group (opening team) and M Hotel where she was awarded the ‘Best Sales Person Achievement Conqueror Award for 2008’.

Jasmine has also worked in various travel agencies in Singapore and spent two years working in Shanghai.



See other recent news regarding: Dorsett, DOS, Director of Sales, Singapore.