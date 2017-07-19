Top Celebrities Feature in British Airways’ New
Pre-Flight Safety Video
[HD video below] A team of top celebrities including Gordon
Ramsay, Rob Brydon, Sir Ian McKellen and Thandie Newton make
appearances in British Airways’ entertaining new pre-flight safety
video, which launches in September.
The new film features some
of Britain’s best-loved personalities and has been designed to
help customers absorb important safety messages, while boosting
fund-raising for ‘Flying Start’, the global charity partnership
between British Airways and Comic Relief.
“It’s extremely
important to us that customers engage with our safety video,
and involving some of the nation’s most well-known personalities
has given us the chance to create something fun that we hope
people will watch from start to finish - and remember,” said Alex
Cruz, British Airways’ chairman and CEO. “We’ve
worked with Comic Relief since 2010 and our customers have already
helped us generate £16.5 million for great causes. We hope the
new video will enable us to exceed our goal of raising £20 million
by 2020.”
Ten celebrities are seen auditioning in humorous
sketches in front of comedian Asim Chaudhry, as his People Just
Do Nothing character Chabuddy G, for a coveted part in the safety
video, while simultaneously demonstrating the safety features
and procedures on the aircraft.
In a characteristic section at the end of the
video, Rowan Atkinson comically fumbles around his seat for
loose change to place in a Flying Start envelope, which are
available to customers on flights to enable them to make
donations to Comic Relief.
Director’s Cut from
British Airways’ New Safety Video
The ‘director’s cut’ version of the safety video
is a slightly shortened version of the real BA inflight video. The
celebrities that feature in the video are: Gordon Ramsay, Rob
Brydon, Sir Ian McKellen, Rowan Atkinson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jim
Broadbent, Thandie Newton, Gillian Anderson, Warwick Davis, Jess
Glynne and Chabuddy G (Asim Chaudhry).