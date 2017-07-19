AIME Enhances Hosted Buyer Program; Unveils New Initiatives for 2018

|
The Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo
(AIME) has unveiled new initiatives
including a refreshed Hosted Buyer Program, additional trade buyer
flexibility, new floor plan and expanded networking
opportunities for the 2018 show which will be held on 20 – 21 February in
Melbourne, Australia.
Overseeing the show for the third time, Ian Wainwright, Event
Director of AIME, Reed Travel Exhibitions, said his team have been
working closely with the show owners Melbourne Convention Bureau
to design and deliver a truly stand-out AIME in 2018.
“After reviewing all exhibitor feedback and
meeting one-on-one with exhibitors to discuss what’s really needed
to enhance business during AIME; one theme became apparent -
exhibitors were asking for better opportunities to connect with
quality buyers in the Hosted Buyer Program. AIME 2018 is taking
action to see these requests are met,” said Mr Wainwright. “In
2017, we attracted buying power of over $1.2 billion, this year we
aim to exceed that. For the first time, we are implementing a new
Hosted Buyer Acquisition Scheme, taking a targeted approach to
finding high-quality invitation only candidates, who meet a series
of criteria, driving new fresh buyers to the show.”
AIME 2018 will see
the creation of a new show floor layout and introduce feature areas, including an all new location for the AIME
Knowledge Village, an invigorated Hosted Buyer Lounge and a
restaurant offering that will provide extended space to allow for
greater interactions during breaks.
A reimagined welcome entrance
will greet attendees as they first walk through the show doors, along
with an interactive “AIME First Timers” area for new exhibitors to
join the AIME community with an all-inclusive package.
Other new
initiatives include:
- Earlier opening times – now open
from 9am;
- Trade Buyer flexibility allowing bookings and
appointments without attending the full Hosted Buyer Program; and
-
Fresh interactive educational offerings with thought leading
content, complimentary for all to attend.
“One thing is certain, AIME is integral to doing
business within the Asia Pacific region. An industry staple, that
will continue to flourish in the future and 2018 will be no
different,” Mr Wainwright added.
See other recent
news regarding:
AIME,
MICE,
Melbourne,
Australia,
Japan.