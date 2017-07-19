TravelNewsAsia.com
AIME Enhances Hosted Buyer Program; Unveils New Initiatives for 2018

The Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME) has unveiled new initiatives including a refreshed Hosted Buyer Program, additional trade buyer flexibility, new floor plan and expanded networking opportunities for the 2018 show which will be held on 20 – 21 February in Melbourne, Australia.

Overseeing the show for the third time, Ian Wainwright, Event Director of AIME, Reed Travel Exhibitions, said his team have been working closely with the show owners Melbourne Convention Bureau to design and deliver a truly stand-out AIME in 2018.

“After reviewing all exhibitor feedback and meeting one-on-one with exhibitors to discuss what’s really needed to enhance business during AIME; one theme became apparent - exhibitors were asking for better opportunities to connect with quality buyers in the Hosted Buyer Program. AIME 2018 is taking action to see these requests are met,” said Mr Wainwright. “In 2017, we attracted buying power of over $1.2 billion, this year we aim to exceed that. For the first time, we are implementing a new Hosted Buyer Acquisition Scheme, taking a targeted approach to finding high-quality invitation only candidates, who meet a series of criteria, driving new fresh buyers to the show.”

The Japan stand at AIME 2017

AIME 2018 will see the creation of a new show floor layout and introduce feature areas, including an all new location for the AIME Knowledge Village, an invigorated Hosted Buyer Lounge and a restaurant offering that will provide extended space to allow for greater interactions during breaks.

 A reimagined welcome entrance will greet attendees as they first walk through the show doors, along with an interactive “AIME First Timers” area for new exhibitors to join the AIME community with an all-inclusive package.

Other new initiatives include:

- Earlier opening times – now open from 9am;
- Trade Buyer flexibility allowing bookings and appointments without attending the full Hosted Buyer Program; and
- Fresh interactive educational offerings with thought leading content, complimentary for all to attend.

“One thing is certain, AIME is integral to doing business within the Asia Pacific region. An industry staple, that will continue to flourish in the future and 2018 will be no different,” Mr Wainwright added.

