International Tourist Arrivals Worldwide Grew by 6% in First Four Months of 2017

|
According to the latest UNWTO World Tourism
Barometer, international tourist arrivals worldwide grew by 6% in
January-April of 2017 compared to the same period last year, with
business confidence reaching its highest levels in a decade.
Destinations worldwide received 369
million international tourists (overnight visitors) in the first
four months of the year, 21 million more than in the same months
of 2016 (+6%).
The January-April period usually represents some
28% of the yearly total and covers the winter season of the
northern hemisphere and the summer season of the southern hemisphere, as well as the Chinese New Year and Easter holidays,
among others.
International arrivals reported by destinations
around the world were positive overall, with very few exceptions.
Most of 2016’s strong performers maintained momentum, while
destinations that struggled in previous years continued to rebound
in the first part of 2017. This is especially reflected in the
better results of the Middle East (+10%), Africa (+8%) and Europe
(+6%). Asia and the Pacific (6%) and the Americas (+4%) continued
to enjoy robust growth.
“Destinations that were affected by negative
events during 2016 are showing clear signs of recovery in a very
short period of time, and this is very welcoming news for all, but
particularly for those whose livelihoods depend on tourism in
these destinations,” said UNWTO Secretary-General Taleb Rifai. “As
we celebrate 2017 as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism
for Development, we welcome the continued development of tourism
and recall that with growth comes increased responsibility to
ensure tourism can contribute to sustainability in all its three
pillars – economic, social and environmental. Growth is never the
enemy and it is our responsibility to manage it in a sustainable
manner.”
International arrivals in Europe (+6%) rebounded
in January-April after mixed results last year, as confidence
returned to some destinations that were impacted by security
incidents, while others continued to grow strongly. Results
improved particularly in Southern Mediterranean Europe (+9% as
compared to +1% in 2016) and Western Europe (+4% as opposed to +0%
in 2016). Northern Europe (+9%) continued to record strong growth,
while Central and Eastern Europe recorded 4% more international
arrivals, in line with results of last year.
In Asia and the Pacific, international arrivals
were up 6% through April with sound results across all four
subregions. South Asia (+14%) led growth, followed by Oceania
(+7%), South-East Asia (+6%) and North-East Asia (+5%).
International arrivals in the Americas were up
4% with strong results in South America and Central America (both
+7%), while arrivals in North America grew by 3% and in the
Caribbean by 2%.
Limited data available for Africa points to an
8% increase in international arrivals, with North Africa (+18%)
recovering strongly. International arrivals in the Middle East
rebounded by an estimated 10% following a 4% decline in 2016.
See other recent
news regarding:
UNWTO,
Arrivals,
RevPAR.