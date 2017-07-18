SAS Opens Renovated Lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has opened the newly renovated lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport (terminal B).

The lounge, which is now 100 sqm larger, has been fitted with Scandinavian furniture.

Some of the lounge's new improvements include the new serving area with a wide range of cold and hot dishes served throughout the day, a wide selection of magazines, a secluded guest work space, more outlets and more charging stations as well as free WiFi, check-in and reservations assistance etc.

“We are pleased to be able to welcome more travelers to our new lounge in New York, where we fly directly to and from Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo. We have in recent years launched several new destinations between Scandinavia and the United States, and next up is Miami from Stockholm, which opens in October,” said Max Knagge, Head of SAS USA.

In addition to New York, SAS flies directly from Scandinavia to Washington, Chicago, Miami, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles in the United States.

See other recent news regarding: SAS, Newark, New York, Lounges.