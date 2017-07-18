SAS Opens Renovated Lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport

|
Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has opened the newly renovated lounge
at Newark Liberty International Airport (terminal B).
The lounge, which is now 100 sqm
larger, has been fitted with Scandinavian furniture.
Some of the
lounge's new improvements include the new serving area with a wide
range of cold and hot dishes served throughout the day,
a wide selection of magazines, a secluded guest work space, more
outlets and more charging stations as well as free WiFi, check-in and reservations assistance etc.
“We are pleased to be able
to welcome more travelers to our new lounge in New York, where we
fly directly to and from Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo. We have
in recent years launched several new destinations between
Scandinavia and the United States, and next up is Miami from
Stockholm, which opens in October,” said Max Knagge, Head of SAS
USA.
In addition to New York, SAS flies directly from
Scandinavia to Washington, Chicago, Miami, Boston, San Francisco
and Los Angeles in the United States.
