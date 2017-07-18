New Managers at Two SALA Hotels in Thailand

SALA Hospitality has appointed Jitti Sukee as Hotel Manager of the sala rattanakosin in Bangkok, and Saman Yawaruk as Hotel Manager of the sala lanna Chiang Mai.

“Cuisine is a strong driver for travel, and this is very evident at our sala boutique properties. With the appointment of our new hotel managers – both of whom bring with them a wealth of hotel expertise and particularly strong F&B backgrounds – we hope to strengthen our position as a culinary-focused boutique hospitality group,” said Volkert Geertsen, Cluster General Manager of sala boutique.

Jitti Sukee (pictured) has nearly two decades of experience in hotels and resorts across Thailand. He will draw on his extensive hospitality and F&B background to helm the riverside hotel and introduce new culinary concepts to the sala rattanakosin eatery and bar.

Saman Yawaruk wil lead the team at the 25-key sala lanna Chiang Mai on the Ping River. Mr. Yawaruk has 20 years of experience working in hotels, during which he was involved with a number of resort pre-openings, as well as setting up food and beverage operations and systems for several hotels.



