New Managers at Two SALA Hotels in Thailand

|
SALA Hospitality has appointed Jitti Sukee as
Hotel Manager of the sala rattanakosin in Bangkok, and Saman
Yawaruk as Hotel Manager of the sala lanna Chiang Mai.
“Cuisine is a strong driver for travel,
and this is very evident at our sala boutique properties. With the
appointment of our new hotel managers – both of whom bring with
them a wealth of hotel expertise and particularly strong F&B
backgrounds – we hope to strengthen our position as a
culinary-focused boutique hospitality group,” said Volkert
Geertsen, Cluster General Manager of sala boutique.
Jitti Sukee (pictured) has nearly two decades of
experience in hotels and resorts across Thailand. He will draw on
his extensive hospitality and F&B background to helm the riverside
hotel and introduce new culinary concepts to the sala rattanakosin
eatery and bar.
Saman Yawaruk wil lead the team at
the 25-key sala lanna Chiang Mai on the Ping River. Mr. Yawaruk
has 20 years of experience working in hotels, during which he was
involved with a number of resort pre-openings, as well as setting
up food and beverage operations and systems for several hotels.
See other recent
news regarding:
SALA,
GM,
General Manager,
Bangkok,
Chiang Mai.