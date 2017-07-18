Qatar Airways Launches Flights to Skopje, Macedonia

|
Qatar Airways has launched non-stop flights from
Doha to Alexander The Great Airport in Skopje.
The new route to the capital of the Republic of Macedonia will be
served four times per week with an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring
12 seats in Business Class and 120 seats in Economy Class.
Skopje provides a gateway to a country of dramatic scenery,
including beautiful lakes, mountains, and charming historic towns. Visitors to Skopje can discover Ottoman-era neighbourhoods, shop
in the old bazaar, or visit the lakeside city of Orchid and its
picturesque castle.
General Manager of Airport TAV Macedonia, Mr. Alp Er Tunga Ersoy,
said: “It is a great pleasure for us to welcome the first
Doha-Skopje flight and the entrance of Qatar Airways to the
Macedonian market, as one of the most appreciated aviation brands worldwide. Doha will be a very attractive new destination for
Macedonian citizens, for both leisure and business, connecting
them with 150 additional destinations across the world.”
The
airline’s first ever-service to the Republic of Macedonia will
give travellers easier access to Australia, where
more than 200,000 Macedonian Australians live.
Qatar
Airways is expediting its expansion in Eastern Europe, with
service to Prague, Czech Republic and Kyiv, Ukraine set to
commence by end of August.
