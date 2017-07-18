Qatar Airways Launches Flights to Skopje, Macedonia

Qatar Airways has launched non-stop flights from Doha to Alexander The Great Airport in Skopje.

The new route to the capital of the Republic of Macedonia will be served four times per week with an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 120 seats in Economy Class.

Skopje provides a gateway to a country of dramatic scenery, including beautiful lakes, mountains, and charming historic towns. Visitors to Skopje can discover Ottoman-era neighbourhoods, shop in the old bazaar, or visit the lakeside city of Orchid and its picturesque castle.

General Manager of Airport TAV Macedonia, Mr. Alp Er Tunga Ersoy, said: “It is a great pleasure for us to welcome the first Doha-Skopje flight and the entrance of Qatar Airways to the Macedonian market, as one of the most appreciated aviation brands worldwide. Doha will be a very attractive new destination for Macedonian citizens, for both leisure and business, connecting them with 150 additional destinations across the world.”

The airline’s first ever-service to the Republic of Macedonia will give travellers easier access to Australia, where more than 200,000 Macedonian Australians live.

Qatar Airways is expediting its expansion in Eastern Europe, with service to Prague, Czech Republic and Kyiv, Ukraine set to commence by end of August.

