IHG Appoints David Todd as Senior Director New Hotels - IMEA

InterContinental Hotels Group has appointed David Todd as Senior Director, New Hotels - IMEA. David previously worked for IHG both at the corporate office and at the company’s hotels in the Middle East. Prior to rejoining IHG, he served as Vice President, Operations-MEA at Millennium Hotels & Resorts. Based in Dubai, David will streamline and accelerate IHG’s new hotel opening process acting as a Centre of excellence for the IMEA region. He will collaborate with various functions across the corporate offices in Dubai and Delhi as well as build on existing and new relationships with our owners and business partners to achieve successful hotel openings across the region. Pascal Gauvin, COO, IMEA, IHG said: “David, in his new role at IHG, brings an array of managerial and commercial skillsets, as well as a nuanced understanding of our business both at a corporate and operational level. As we are accelerating our growth in IMEA and increasing the number of hotels we open each year, it is important for us to build a new hotels team and structure that facilitates immediate ramp up of our newly opened hotels and drives quick yet sustainable results for our owners. David is a valuable addition to the IHG family, and will provide expert leadership in driving our ambitious new hotels strategy in the region.” IHG currently operates 30 hotels across four brands in South West Asia, with a further 39 in the development pipeline due to open in the next three to five years.

