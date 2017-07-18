IHG Appoints David Todd as Senior Director New Hotels - IMEA

|
InterContinental Hotels Group has appointed David
Todd as Senior Director, New Hotels - IMEA.
David previously worked for IHG both at the corporate office and
at the company’s hotels in the Middle East.
Prior to rejoining
IHG, he served as Vice President, Operations-MEA at Millennium
Hotels & Resorts.
Based in Dubai, David will
streamline and accelerate IHG’s new hotel opening process acting
as a Centre of excellence for the IMEA region. He will collaborate
with various functions across the corporate offices in Dubai and
Delhi as well as build on existing and new relationships with our
owners and business partners to achieve successful hotel openings
across the region.
Pascal Gauvin, COO, IMEA, IHG
said: “David, in his new role at IHG, brings an array of
managerial and commercial skillsets, as well as a nuanced
understanding of our business both at a corporate and operational
level. As we are accelerating our growth in IMEA and increasing
the number of hotels we open each year, it is important for us to
build a new hotels team and structure that facilitates immediate
ramp up of our newly opened hotels and drives quick yet
sustainable results for our owners. David is a valuable addition
to the IHG family, and will provide expert leadership in driving
our ambitious new hotels strategy in the region.”
IHG currently operates 30 hotels across four
brands in South West Asia, with a further 39 in the development pipeline due to open in the
next three to five years.
