Holiday Inn Express London – Southwark Completes £3.8m Refurbishment

Holiday Inn Express London – Southwark has completed a £3.8 million refurbishment project.

The hotel, which is managed by Redefine|BDL Hotels, now boasts a total of 148 bedrooms thanks to a £3.5 million extension, which features 12 Holiday Inn Express ‘Next Generation’ rooms.

The brand new bedrooms feature large beds with padded, noise reducing headboards, as well as flexible work and rest corners which see traditional desks replaced with ergonomically designed multi-use tables and chairs that can be easily moved around the room.

An additional £300,000 was spent upgrading 18 existing rooms in the hotel, also in line with the ‘Next Generation’ redesign.

All upgraded rooms feature new carpets, lighting, curtains, chairs and artwork – as well as brand new beds.

Tracey O’Garra, General Manager of the Holiday Inn Express London – Southwark, said, “We’re delighted to open the hotel’s multi-million pound extension to our guests. The 12 brand new bedrooms offer guests the ultimate stay with all of the at-home luxuries they’re accustomed to. Unveiling the extension, along with the 18 refurbished existing rooms, is incredibly exciting for the hotel and we look forward to welcoming the first and future customers to experience the next generation in guest experience.”



