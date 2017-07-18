Holiday Inn Express London – Southwark Completes £3.8m Refurbishment

|
Holiday Inn Express London – Southwark has
completed a £3.8 million refurbishment project.
The hotel, which is managed by
Redefine|BDL Hotels, now boasts a total of 148 bedrooms thanks to
a £3.5 million extension, which features 12 Holiday Inn Express
‘Next Generation’ rooms.
The brand new bedrooms feature large beds with
padded, noise reducing headboards, as well as flexible work and
rest corners which see traditional desks replaced with
ergonomically designed multi-use tables and chairs
that can be easily moved around the room.
An additional
£300,000 was spent upgrading 18 existing rooms in the hotel, also
in line with the ‘Next Generation’ redesign.
All upgraded
rooms feature new carpets, lighting, curtains, chairs and artwork
– as well as brand new beds.
Tracey O’Garra, General
Manager of the Holiday Inn Express London – Southwark, said, “We’re
delighted to open the hotel’s multi-million pound extension to our
guests. The 12 brand new bedrooms offer guests the ultimate stay
with all of the at-home luxuries they’re accustomed to. Unveiling the extension, along with the 18 refurbished existing
rooms, is incredibly exciting for the hotel and we look forward to
welcoming the first and future customers to experience the next
generation in guest experience.”
