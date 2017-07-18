Farnborough Airshow Reports Record Numbers

Farnborough Airshow has reported a record number of bookings for the month of June 2017. During the month, 76 companies confirmed their participation at next summer’s airshow comprising 25 first-time exhibitors. Seventeen returning exhibitors also increased their space, bringing the June total to 17,138sqm and 39 chalets confirmed. June is a notoriously busy month for the Farnborough International team. This year, as well as officially launching the 2018 show, the team were out exhibiting at both the UK Space Conference and Paris Airshow, as well as attending AP&M Europe. During the week in Paris, many new exhibitors were signed up for FIA18 including Boom Supersonic, Moog and GE Additive. Many returning clients also saw their visit to Paris as an opportunity to confirm their FIA18 participation including ATI, Constellium and Tekever. Five new international pavilions from UK, Republic of Ireland, Italy, Czech Republic, and Austria were confirmed and ten companies signed multi-show agreements committing them to the Airshow for 2018 and beyond. Farnborough International Airshow 2018 will run under the headline of ‘The Future Starts Here’. As such the show is looking to attract exhibitors from more sectors including Aerospace 4.0 – the term coined to represent the growing digitalisation of aerospace manufacturing. The show will also see expanded presence in business aviation, space and cargo sectors alongside the more traditional sectors of commercial, defence, rotary and MRO. “We are delighted to be reporting such terrific figures one year out from the next airshow. We are performing well ahead of target and have sold 75% of our chalets and hall space. We are also pleased to see International participation increasing show-on-show. The Delegations Programme and other networking features such as Meet The Buyer continuing to grow and promote business networking opportunities for all participants,” said Farnborough International Commercial Director, Amanda Stainer. “The biggest change our exhibitors and visitors will see in 2018 will be the new permanent Hall 1. A huge investment in the show and the venue, the new hall will offer a major advancement in facilities at the show for years to come.”

