Farnborough Airshow Reports Record Numbers

Farnborough Airshow has reported a record number
of bookings for the month of June 2017.
During the month, 76 companies confirmed their
participation at next summer’s airshow comprising 25 first-time
exhibitors. Seventeen returning exhibitors also increased their
space, bringing the June total to 17,138sqm and 39 chalets
confirmed.
June is a notoriously busy month for the
Farnborough International team. This year, as well as officially
launching the 2018 show, the team were out exhibiting at both the
UK Space Conference and Paris Airshow, as well as attending AP&M
Europe.
During the week in Paris, many new exhibitors were signed
up for FIA18 including Boom Supersonic, Moog and GE Additive. Many
returning clients also saw their visit to Paris as an opportunity
to confirm their FIA18 participation including ATI, Constellium
and Tekever. Five new international pavilions from UK, Republic of
Ireland, Italy, Czech Republic, and Austria were confirmed and ten companies
signed multi-show agreements committing them to the Airshow for
2018 and beyond.
Farnborough International Airshow 2018
will run under the headline of ‘The Future Starts Here’. As such the show is looking to attract exhibitors from
more sectors including Aerospace 4.0 – the term coined to
represent the growing digitalisation of aerospace manufacturing.
The show will also see expanded presence in business aviation,
space and cargo sectors alongside the more traditional sectors of
commercial, defence, rotary and MRO.
“We are delighted to be reporting such terrific
figures one year out from the next airshow. We are performing well
ahead of target and have sold 75% of our chalets and hall space.
We are also pleased to see International participation increasing
show-on-show. The Delegations Programme and other networking
features such as Meet The Buyer continuing to grow and promote
business networking opportunities for all participants,” said
Farnborough International Commercial Director, Amanda Stainer. “The biggest change our exhibitors and visitors
will see in 2018 will be the new permanent Hall 1. A huge
investment in the show and the venue, the new hall will offer a
major advancement in facilities at the show for years to come.”
