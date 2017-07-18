Emirates Partners flydubai

|
Emirates has entered into an
extensive partnership with flydubai.
While both
airlines will continue to be managed independently, the
partnership goes beyond codesharing and includes integrated network collaboration with
coordinated scheduling.
The deal will give flydubai customers
seamless connectivity to Emirates’ worldwide destinations spanning
six continents. For Emirates’ customers, it opens up flydubai’s
robust regional network.
The two airlines will also
further develop their hub at Dubai International, aligning their
systems and operations to ensure a seamless travel experience
through the airport, currently the world’s busiest
for international passengers.
HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al
Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Group and
Chairman of flydubai, said, "This is an exciting and significant
development for Emirates, flydubai, and Dubai aviation. Both
airlines have grown independently and successfully over the years,
and this new partnership will unlock the immense value that the
complementary models of both companies can bring to consumers,
each airline, and to Dubai.”
Emirates today has a wide-body
fleet of 259 aircraft, flying to 157 destinations (including 16
cargo-only points). flydubai operates 58 Boeing 737
aircraft to 95 destinations. The current combined network
comprises 216 unique destination points.
By 2022,
the combined network of Emirates and flydubai is expected to reach
240 destinations, served by a combined fleet of 380 aircraft.
The Emirates and flydubai teams are working together on a
number of initiatives spanning commercial, network planning,
airport operations, customer journey, and frequent flyer
programmes alignment.
The partnership will be rolled out
over the coming months, with the first enhanced codesharing
arrangements starting in the last quarter of 2017.
