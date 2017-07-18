Bombardier’s Global 7000 Flight Test Program Surpasses 500-Hour Milestone

Bombardier’s Global 7000 aircraft flight test program has surpassed the 500-hour milestone. With three flight test vehicles (FTVs) in flight testing and two remaining FTVs to join shortly, the Global 7000 aircraft program is on track to meet the aircraft’s targeted entry-into-service in the second half of 2018. The first of several customer aircraft are also progressing smoothly through production, with four Global 7000 business jets currently in final assembly at the Bombardier facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. “The three flight test vehicles have been meeting all performance and reliability expectations for this stage in the flight test program, and the pace of testing will continue to accelerate with the two remaining FTVs progressing well towards their respective first flights. The aircraft’s high degree of maturity is very encouraging as we continue to push the limits of every aspect of this game-changing aircraft’s performance,” said Michel Ouellette, Senior Vice President, Global 7000 and Global 8000 Program. “With more than 500 flight test hours already logged, the program’s development and certification schedule is on track. Our confidence level is high as we accumulate more flight hours and push towards entry-into-service in the second half of 2018.” Two remaining flight test vehicles, FTV4 and FTV5, are currently in final assembly and Flight Validation Testing in a dedicated pre-flight bay and are on track to join the other aircraft at Bombardier’s world-class flight test centre in Wichita, Kansas. “The Global 7000 aircraft’s flight validation program is making steady headway because of the aircraft’s reliable and mature configuration while in parallel, solid progress of the testing on structural and systems rigs is supporting certification activities as per plan,” said François Caza, Vice President, Product Development and Chief Engineer. “Our highly skilled teams have achieved significant milestones, which include completing hot weather and cold weather environmental tests as low as -40C and successfully demonstrating the aircraft’s long-range navigation capabilities by flying over the North Pole region.” The Global 7000 has a long-range capability of 7,400 nm (13,705 km) at M 0.85. It can fly eight passengers non-stop from London to Singapore or Dubai to New York City with a maximum operating speed of M 0.925.

