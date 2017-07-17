Travelport Launches Trip Assist in Asia Pacific

|
Travelport has launched Trip Assist, a new
mobile product for agencies, in Asia Pacific.
Trip Assist will help travel agencies by
providing advanced mobile travel capabilities such as flexible
itinerary management, real-time communications and day of travel
assistance.
Commenting on the launch of Trip Assist in APAC,
Fergal Kelly, CCO of Travelport Digital, said, “The increasingly
connected traveller expects support throughout their trip.
Customer engagement via mobile is now critical for agencies of all
sizes and we believe that the business travel industry and
business travellers are not yet well-served. We are delighted to
bring Trip Assist to TMCs and travel agencies in this region as
part of Travelport’s continuously expanding range of services.”
With high internet and mobile penetration,
travellers in APAC expect faster and easier access to travel.
Mobile bookings in APAC are growing at a faster rate than in any
other region. In the past five years, mobile travel sales have
seen double digit growth in markets like South Korea (58.7%),
Australia (52.2%) and China (49.9%). It is estimated that by 2020,
76% of the growth of online travel will come from mobile sales.
Trip Assist provides:
· personal digital travel concierge service;
· smart itinerary management;
· day of travel assistance;
·
push-notification reminders;
· real-time alerts; and
·
ability to call an agent from within the app.
One of the key elements of Trip Assist is
Travelport Engage, a flexible mobile messaging tool which delivers
personalised travel updates during and after every trip. Real-time
assistance is always at hand – with the tap of a finger,
travellers are connected directly to a support agent. Traveller
engagement is the main focus with later features planned to
encourage user control via the ability to request flight changes,
select preferred seating and the ability to synch trip information
with personal calendars from within the app.
Travelport Trip Assist has already been
launched in the EMEA region, with launch customer XL Travel in
South Africa.
