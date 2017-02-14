Gulf Air’s FalconFlyer Loyalty Programme Partners Agoda PointsMax

Gulf Air’s FalconFlyer Loyalty Programme has partnered Agoda PointsMax.

Gulf Air FalconFlyer members can now earn loyalty miles with every Agoda hotel booking made on the Agoda website.

Gulf Air Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Ahmed Janahi, said, “We are delighted to partner with Agoda, one of Asia’s leading accommodation sites, and broaden the distinctive offering and privileges available to Gulf Air’s FalconFlyer Loyalty Programme members making travel planning a rewarding experience. We look forward to working closely with Agoda and building a mutually rewarding partnership.”

