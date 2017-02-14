Gulf Air’s FalconFlyer Loyalty Programme Partners Agoda PointsMax

Gulf Air’s FalconFlyer Loyalty Programme has
partnered Agoda PointsMax.
Gulf Air FalconFlyer members can now earn
loyalty miles with every Agoda hotel booking made on the Agoda
website.
Gulf Air Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Ahmed
Janahi, said, “We are delighted to partner with Agoda, one of
Asia’s leading accommodation sites, and broaden the distinctive
offering and privileges available to Gulf Air’s FalconFlyer
Loyalty Programme members making travel planning a rewarding
experience. We look forward to working closely with Agoda and
building a mutually rewarding partnership.”