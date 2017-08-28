Qatar Airways to Launch Flights to Kyiv, Ukraine

|
Qatar Airways will launch
direct flights to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, on 28 August 2017.
The new Kyiv route, which will be operated seven
times per week, will be served by an
Airbus A320 aircraft featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 132
seats in Economy Class.
The aircraft offers individual seatback
television screens providing all passengers with the
next-generation, interactive on board entertainment system, Oryx
One, featuring a choice of more than 3000 entertainment options.
Qatar Airways Group Chief
Executive, Mr.
Akbar Al Baker, said, “Our new
service to Kyiv is part of our expedited expansion plans, which
aim at unlocking new destinations to enhance our passengers’
connectivity to our extensive global network. Passengers from Kyiv
will now have the opportunity to travel seamlessly through our
award-winning Doha Hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), to any
of our popular destinations in Eastern Europe as well as
throughout our rapidly-expanding network. And Qatar Airways
passengers will now have the opportunity to experience the
exquisite beauty of Kyiv, one of Eastern Europe’s most stunning
cities. We are delighted to be able to unlock this gateway to
Eastern Europe.”
Kyiv is one
of Eastern Europe’s oldest cities and an historic and cultural centre, with stunning architecture and many museums and galleries
showcasing the city’s centuries-long past. The art collections and
architecture of this ancient city are widely-recognised world
treasures.
One of Eastern Europe’s undiscovered jewels, this
exquisitely beautiful city offers a striking skyline resplendent
with glittering turrets, twisting spires and golden domes, and is
quickly becoming a popular destination for travellers-in-the-know.
See other recent
news regarding:
Qatar Airways,
Doha,
Qatar,
Kyiv,
Ukraine.