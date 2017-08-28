TravelNewsAsia.com
Qatar Airways to Launch Flights to Kyiv, Ukraine

Qatar Airways will launch direct flights to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, on 28 August 2017.

The new Kyiv route, which will be operated seven times per week, will be served by an Airbus A320 aircraft featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 132 seats in Economy Class.

The aircraft offers individual seatback television screens providing all passengers with the next-generation, interactive on board entertainment system, Oryx One, featuring a choice of more than 3000 entertainment options.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “Our new service to Kyiv is part of our expedited expansion plans, which aim at unlocking new destinations to enhance our passengers’ connectivity to our extensive global network. Passengers from Kyiv will now have the opportunity to travel seamlessly through our award-winning Doha Hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), to any of our popular destinations in Eastern Europe as well as throughout our rapidly-expanding network. And Qatar Airways passengers will now have the opportunity to experience the exquisite beauty of Kyiv, one of Eastern Europe’s most stunning cities. We are delighted to be able to unlock this gateway to Eastern Europe.”

Kyiv is one of Eastern Europe’s oldest cities and an historic and cultural centre, with stunning architecture and many museums and galleries showcasing the city’s centuries-long past. The art collections and architecture of this ancient city are widely-recognised world treasures.

One of Eastern Europe’s undiscovered jewels, this exquisitely beautiful city offers a striking skyline resplendent with glittering turrets, twisting spires and golden domes, and is quickly becoming a popular destination for travellers-in-the-know. 

Latest Travel News
