Hong Kong Airlines and Asiana to Codeshare

|
Hong Kong Airlines and Asiana Airlines have entered
into a codeshare partnership to bring more flight options to
passengers travelling between Hong Kong and Seoul, the capital
city of South Korea.
Under the agreement, Hong Kong Airlines and
Asiana Airlines will place their respective marketing codes on each
other’s flights between Hong Kong and Seoul.
The partnership
allows customers of both Hong Kong Airlines and Asiana Airlines to
choose from a total of five daily flights when they travel between
the two cities.
Mr Li Dianchun, Chief Commercial Officer, Hong
Kong Airlines, said, “We launched the daily flight service from
Hong Kong to Seoul last December, which was our first route to
Korea. From then we have been actively exploring ways to improve
schedule options on this route. We are very happy to establish
code sharing partnership with Asiana Airlines, one of the world’s
best airlines. By connecting the hubs of the two airlines, the
codeshare does not only benefit customers travelling between Hong
Kong and Seoul, it also allows customers to seamlessly transfer
when they travel on an itinerary to or from other destinations
that includes flights operated by both carriers.”
The codeshare flights opened for sale on 12
April 2017 for travel effective from the same day.
