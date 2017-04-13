Hong Kong Airlines and Asiana to Codeshare

Hong Kong Airlines and Asiana Airlines have entered into a codeshare partnership to bring more flight options to passengers travelling between Hong Kong and Seoul, the capital city of South Korea.

Under the agreement, Hong Kong Airlines and Asiana Airlines will place their respective marketing codes on each other’s flights between Hong Kong and Seoul.

The partnership allows customers of both Hong Kong Airlines and Asiana Airlines to choose from a total of five daily flights when they travel between the two cities.

Mr Li Dianchun, Chief Commercial Officer, Hong Kong Airlines, said, “We launched the daily flight service from Hong Kong to Seoul last December, which was our first route to Korea. From then we have been actively exploring ways to improve schedule options on this route. We are very happy to establish code sharing partnership with Asiana Airlines, one of the world’s best airlines. By connecting the hubs of the two airlines, the codeshare does not only benefit customers travelling between Hong Kong and Seoul, it also allows customers to seamlessly transfer when they travel on an itinerary to or from other destinations that includes flights operated by both carriers.”

The codeshare flights opened for sale on 12 April 2017 for travel effective from the same day.



