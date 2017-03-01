Mexico Attracted 35 Million International Arrivals in 2016

The Mexico Tourism Board has reported that 35 million international visitors traveled to the country in 2016, 9% more than in 2015. This growth is more than twice the global industry average, most recently reported at 3.9% by the UNWTO in January 2017. Additionally, tourism spending by international visitors grew even faster, at 10.4%, highlighting the strength of Mexico's appeal to luxury travelers, interest in multi-destination visits, and demand for Mexico's gastronomy, artisanal goods and shopping offering. "Mexico's sustained, fast growth is a testament to the incredible quality and diversity in our tourism offering and the hard work for the entire industry, both internationally and domestically. More than 9 million Mexicans working in the tourism and hospitality industry have made it their mission to ensure visitors have incredible experiences," said Lourdes Berho , CEO of the Mexico Tourism Board. "Plans are already underway to ensure 2017 builds upon these achievements and that Mexico continues to welcome all visitors and give them reasons to come back again and again." The Mexico Tourism Board's internal consumer tracking studies showed more than 94% of visitors reported an experience that "exceeded their expectations" and 86% say they would "like to come back again" in the next six months– some of the highest scores in the industry. Examples include: - Mexico was awarded #1 country in the world for Family Travel and Puerto Vallarta as #2 destination in the world for LGBTQ travel by the global Travvy Awards; - For the third year in a row, Mexico was ranked as the friendliest and most welcoming country in the world by the John Mason survey of expatriates in 191 countries; - "Close to China" (Cerca de China) is a special program co-created by both China and Mexico which shares and recognizes best practices in the services offered to Chinese travelers by hotels, restaurants, travel agencies and guides; and - "Halal Mexico" is a special program to help prepare airlines, hotels, restaurants and the wider Mexico tourism industry to cater to travelers from around the world that maintain a halal diet. Tourists arriving by air increased by 10.7%, propelled by continued expansion in connectivity. This includes service from new international markets to multiple Mexico destinations, expanded frequency on existing routes, and upgraded aircraft featuring additional seats along with improved passenger experiences. The Mexico Tourism Board's recently announced 2017 tourism development strategy included a focus on developing expanded products and personalized marketing campaigns focusing on areas such as luxury, weddings and romance, diving, biodiversity and nature, culture, gastronomy, high-profile events, sports and adventure, as well as programs for audience segments such as millennials, LGBTQ and retirees. Mexico is aiming to attract 50 million international visitors per year by 2021.

