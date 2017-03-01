Mexico Attracted 35 Million International Arrivals in 2016

|
The Mexico Tourism Board has reported that 35 million international visitors traveled to the
country in 2016, 9% more than in 2015.
This growth is
more than twice the global industry average, most recently
reported at 3.9% by the UNWTO in January 2017.
Additionally,
tourism spending by international visitors grew even faster, at
10.4%, highlighting the strength of Mexico's appeal to luxury
travelers, interest in multi-destination visits, and demand for
Mexico's gastronomy, artisanal goods and shopping offering.
"Mexico's sustained, fast growth is a testament
to the incredible quality and diversity in our tourism offering
and the hard work for the entire industry, both internationally
and domestically. More than 9 million Mexicans working in the
tourism and hospitality industry have made it their mission to
ensure visitors have incredible experiences," said Lourdes Berho , CEO of the Mexico Tourism Board. "Plans are already
underway to ensure 2017 builds upon these achievements and that
Mexico continues to welcome all visitors and give them reasons to
come back again and again."
The
Mexico Tourism Board's internal consumer tracking studies showed
more than 94% of visitors reported an experience that "exceeded
their expectations" and 86% say they would "like to come back
again" in the next six months– some of the highest scores in the
industry. Examples include:
- Mexico was awarded #1
country in the world for Family Travel and Puerto Vallarta as #2
destination in the world for LGBTQ travel by the global Travvy
Awards;
- For the third year in a row, Mexico was ranked as the
friendliest and most welcoming country in the world by the John
Mason survey of expatriates in 191 countries;
- "Close to
China" (Cerca de China) is a special program co-created by both
China and Mexico which shares and recognizes best practices in the
services offered to Chinese travelers by hotels, restaurants,
travel agencies and guides; and
- "Halal Mexico" is a special
program to help prepare airlines, hotels, restaurants and the
wider Mexico tourism industry to cater to travelers from around
the world that maintain a halal diet.
Tourists arriving by air increased by 10.7%, propelled by
continued expansion in connectivity. This includes service from
new international markets to multiple Mexico destinations,
expanded frequency on existing routes, and upgraded aircraft
featuring additional seats along with improved passenger
experiences.
The Mexico Tourism Board's recently announced 2017
tourism development strategy included a focus on developing
expanded products and personalized marketing campaigns focusing on
areas such as luxury, weddings and romance, diving, biodiversity
and nature, culture, gastronomy, high-profile events, sports and
adventure, as well as programs for audience segments such as millennials, LGBTQ and retirees.
Mexico is aiming to attract 50 million international visitors
per year by 2021.
