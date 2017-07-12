Elbit Systems Links Two Remote Air Training Simulators

Elbit Systems has linked two air training simulators in remote locations via a cloud-based simulation environment.

The networked simulation devices flew simultaneously to perform the components of air missions that would take place within Elbit Systems’ SkyBreaker Mission Training Centre.

The air training solution was developed leveraging on the success of a customer-funded R&D project, where two different types of simulators were linked using cloud-based services.

The project demonstrates the ability to link different training devices within the same synthetic environment and highlighted the utility of next generation cloud-based simulation.

The current capability allows a ‘commonality of services’ where connected trainers use common services and standard protocols to consume services from the secure cloud by designing the simulation federation environment. It currently allows two devices (in this instance more than 50 km apart) to interact within the private cloud based synthetic environment in real time, in addition to a role player station that enables a man in the loop.

Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems’ Aerospace Division, said, “This is a very exciting development of our synthetic training capability that will allow multiple devices, of different types and in different locations, to take part in collective training within a Cyber-assured and secure cloud-based environment. We will continue to invest in this next-generation training which we see as an integral part of the training capability of the future for our customers”.

The next phase of the development programme is planned to incorporate current platform cockpits at Mission Training Centre (MTC) supplied by Elbit Systems.



