Elbit Systems Links Two Remote Air Training Simulators

|
Elbit Systems has linked two air training
simulators in remote locations via a cloud-based simulation
environment.
The networked simulation
devices flew simultaneously to perform the components of air
missions that would take place within Elbit Systems’ SkyBreaker Mission
Training Centre.
The air training solution was developed leveraging
on the success of a customer-funded R&D project, where two
different types of simulators were linked using cloud-based
services.
The project demonstrates the ability to link different
training devices within the same synthetic environment and
highlighted the utility of next generation cloud-based simulation.
The current capability allows a ‘commonality of services’
where connected trainers use common services and standard
protocols to consume services from the secure cloud by designing
the simulation federation environment. It currently allows two
devices (in this instance more than 50 km apart) to interact
within the private cloud based synthetic environment in real time,
in addition to a role player station that enables a man in the
loop.
Yoram
Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems’ Aerospace Division,
said, “This is a very exciting development of our synthetic
training capability that will allow multiple devices, of different
types and in different locations, to take part in collective
training within a Cyber-assured and secure cloud-based
environment. We will continue to invest in this next-generation
training which we see as an integral part of the training
capability of the future for our customers”.
The next phase of the development programme is
planned to incorporate current platform cockpits at Mission
Training Centre (MTC) supplied by Elbit Systems.
