First Investor Group Buys Hotel in Dubai

|
Expanding its footprint in the hospitality
sector, Dubai-based The First Investor group, a subsidiary of Al
Fardan Group, has purchased the Carlton Downtown hotel on Sheikh
Zayed Road.
Formerly the Warwick Hotel, it is the third
hotel to be operated by Carlton Hotel Management - a brand owned
by The First Investor, and the ninth in the group’s collection of
hotels.
Mr Hosni
Abdelhadi, CEO of Carlton Hotel Management, said, “The
Carlton Downtown hotel is an exciting addition to our portfolio of
hotels as we continue to expand our presence in the region. Our
strategy is to invest in high-growth markets such as Dubai and
this fantastic acquisition will reinforce our market position. We
are confident that the Carlton Downtown hotel will prove to be a
valuable asset for us and will generate superb financial returns
for the company.”
Located in close proximity to the World Trade
Center, DIFC and Downtown Dubai, the 47-storey property features
357 rooms and suites.
Facilities include 7
restaurants and bars, 10 meeting rooms, a health club and spa.
Carlton Downtown hotel is also home to Dubai’s highest open-air
rooftop pool and bar with 360º views over the city.
With a strong presence in real estate, hospitality,
shipping, finance, retail, security, IT, food and beverage
industries, The First Investor has a diverse portfolio. Over the
last few years the company has emerged as a major player in the
hospitality sector with a total investment of over AED 2.2 billion
in various hotel projects.
Hotels owned by the company include
Carlton Downtown – Dubai, Carlton Palace Hotel – Dubai, Carlton
Tower Hotel – Dubai, Marriott Executive Apartments – Dubai, Villa
Rotana – Dubai, Four Points by Sheraton - Dubai, Imperial Palace –
Jordan, Sun Hotel - Czech Republic and Belvedere Hotel, Czech
Republic.
See other recent
news regarding:
Carlton,
Dubai.