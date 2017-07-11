Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Renews Partnership with Right4Children

|
Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has renewed its
long-term partnership with Right4Children, giving more
disadvantaged young people access to hospitality training and job
prospects in the Middle East.
The global hospitality firm and
Nepal-based NGO have agreed to run the Mövenpick Hospitality
Programme for at least another year, offering underprivileged
youngsters and their families the chance to boost their living
standards through skills creation and career opportunities.
Mövenpick and Right4Children launched the
initiative in 2009 and since then, 132 youngsters have completed
the six-month training programme, on one of three tailor-made
courses – Housekeeping, Culinary Services (chefs) and Food and
Beverage Services (waiters).
Of those graduates, 85% have
secured job placements at a Mövenpick property in the Middle East,
with participating hotels to date located in Dubai (Ibn Battuta
Gate, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Al Mamzar and Bur Dubai), Jordan
(Dead Sea, Aqaba and Tala Bay) and Doha (West Bay), while others
have gained employment in the local hospitality industry.
The wider impact of this programme is just as significant, with
more than 650 family members of participants benefiting from the
outcome of their training in terms of gainful employment with
regular income.
“Right4Children aims to provide
disadvantaged young people with what they need most — access to
education and training,” said Craig Cochrane, Senior VP Human
Resources, Movenpick Hotels & Resorts. “The Mövenpick Hospitality Programme has
achieved this goal, demonstrating the positive impact the hotel
industry can make on underprivileged communities through
vocational training initiatives. We look forward to nurturing more
talented students and bringing them into the Mövenpick family as
future employees.”
Programme graduates include
Radhika Ghatri, Housekeeping Attendant at Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah
Beach, Dubai, who was named ‘Employee of the Year’ in 2014.
“Joining the team at Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach has been a
life-changing experience,” said Radhika. “It’s not only taught me
responsibility, but given me the chance to meet with people from
many cultures, which has improved my communication skills, and I
am immensely proud of these achievements. I will always be
grateful for this once-in-lifetime opportunity, which has given me
and my family hope for a happy future.”
Another programme
graduate, Niraj Bimali, joined Mövenpick Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel
Dubai as a Food & Beverage trainee in May 2014 and in just three
years, has worked his way up the career ladder, most recently
promoted to the property’s Captain of Banquets.
“I came
from an economically underprivileged background and my family
could not afford higher education for me, but Right4Children
supported me with vocational training, which led to a job with
Mövenpick,” explained Niraj. “I have learned new skills and gained
confidence, enabling me to build a career and help me and my
family to live a better life.”
