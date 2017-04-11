Thai Airways to Codeshare with Bangkok Airways

|
Thai Airways has signed a codeshare agreement
with Bangkok Airways.
The codeshare agreement covers the following
routes operated by Bangkok Airways:
Domestic Flights on 10
Routes: Bangkok-Samui, Bangkok-Chiang Mai,
Bangkok-Chiang Rai, Bangkok-Phuket, Bangkok-Krabi, Bangkok-Lampang,
Bangkok-Sukhothai, Bangkok-Trat, Chiang Mai-Mae Hong Son, and
Samui-Phuket.
International Flights on 4
Routes: Bangkok-Danang (Vietnam),
Bangkok-Luang Prabang (Laos), Bangkok-Maldives (Malé), and
Bangkok-Siem Reap (Cambodia).
Flights Operated by Thai Airways:
Bangkok-Singapore. The airline said that more routes are being considered.
The two air carriers entered into an
interline agreement in 2003, which made it possible for passengers
to purchase air tickets and travel on connecting flights between
Thai Airways and Bangkok Airways.
