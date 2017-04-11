Thai Airways to Codeshare with Bangkok Airways

Thai Airways has signed a codeshare agreement with Bangkok Airways.

The codeshare agreement covers the following routes operated by Bangkok Airways:

Domestic Flights on 10 Routes: Bangkok-Samui, Bangkok-Chiang Mai, Bangkok-Chiang Rai, Bangkok-Phuket, Bangkok-Krabi, Bangkok-Lampang, Bangkok-Sukhothai, Bangkok-Trat, Chiang Mai-Mae Hong Son, and Samui-Phuket.

International Flights on 4 Routes: Bangkok-Danang (Vietnam), Bangkok-Luang Prabang (Laos), Bangkok-Maldives (Malé), and Bangkok-Siem Reap (Cambodia).

Flights Operated by Thai Airways: Bangkok-Singapore. The airline said that more routes are being considered.

The two air carriers entered into an interline agreement in 2003, which made it possible for passengers to purchase air tickets and travel on connecting flights between Thai Airways and Bangkok Airways.



